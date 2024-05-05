Classes on Friday too, if necessary: Minister

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury has announced that educational institutions will conduct classes on Friday too if it seems necessary to maintain continuity of academic activities.

Through a posting on Facebook, the minister said, “We now have 185 working days at schools in a year, where 20 days have been kept for the evaluation of the new curriculum. If the working days decline further, classes will take place on Friday too if it seems necessary to continue academic activities.”