HSC supplementary exams 2026: Urgent meeting on 26 November
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka will hold a meeting with the officials in charge of examination centres to discuss arrangements for the smooth conduct of 2026 HSC supplementary examinations.
The meeting will be held at the Dhaka Education Board at 10:00 AM on 26 November.
A letter issued by the Dhaka Education Board on Monday (23 November, 2026), stated that to hold the 2026 HSC supplementary exams in a fair and orderly environment, a view-exchange meeting with the officials in charge of the centres, presided over by the controller of examinations, will take place at the Dhaka Education Board auditorium at 10:00 am on 26 November.
Professor Syed Akhtaruzzaman, chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, will attend the meeting as the chief guest.
All officials in charge of the HSC supplementary exam centres have been instructed to attend the meeting in person (representatives will not be accepted).