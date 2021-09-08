'Safe Back to School’ campaign pledges full support for reopening

Eighteen national and international development organizations on-board the ‘Safe Back to School’ (SB2S) campaign applauded the decision of the Bangladesh government to reopen schools almost after 18 months of closure and pledge their full support for making the initiative a success, reports UNB.

This decision of the government has added a unique dimension to celebrating the ‘International Literacy Day’ this year.

The organizations joined hands for the campaign are: BRAC, CAMPE, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, Educo Bangladesh, FIVDB, Friendship, Habitat for Humanity Bangladesh, Handicap International- Humanity and Inclusion, Jagorani Chakra Foundation, Plan International Bangladesh, Room to Read Bangladesh, Save the Children in Bangladesh, Sesame Workshop Bangladesh, Stromme Foundation, Teach for Bangladesh, VSO, World Vision Bangladesh and Young Power in Social Action.