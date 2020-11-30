Scholarship for Bangladeshi students in Hungary

Bangladeshi students can study at undergraduate and masters levels under the scholarship.

Students must have an HSC certificate and be 18 years old to apply for undergraduate studies. Most of the subjects require IELTS scores.

Apart from full tuition fee waiver, successful students would get medical insurance covered by the scholarship.

Interested students can apply for the scholarship on the Stipendium Hungaricum website within 16 January, 2021.

Around five thousand international students got enrolled in undergraduate, graduate, one-tier masters and doctoral under the scholarship in the 2019-20 session.