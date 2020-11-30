Scholarship for Bangladeshi students in Hungary

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladeshi students can avail scholarships in the central European country Hungary under the Hungary Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme.

Hungarian Government launched the ‘Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme’ 2013. The scholarship has been available for Bangladeshi students since last year.

Interested students can apply for the scholarship on the Stipendium Hungaricum website within 16 January, 2021

Interested students need to apply for the scholarship through the Education Ministry of Bangladesh on this link and submit hard copies of their certificates of academic qualification, marksheet, police clearance certificate and other qualifications.

Bangladeshi students can study at undergraduate and masters levels under the scholarship.

Students must have an HSC certificate and be 18 years old to apply for undergraduate studies. Most of the subjects require IELTS scores.

Apart from full tuition fee waiver, successful students would get medical insurance covered by the scholarship.

Around five thousand international students got enrolled in undergraduate, graduate, one-tier masters and doctoral under the scholarship in the 2019-20 session.

