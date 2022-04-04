Schools, colleges will now remain open till 20 April

Schools and colleges will now remain open till 20 April during the holy month of Ramadan instead of 26 April decided earlier, an official of the education ministry confirmed it to Prothom Alo.

The teachers' community requested the higher authorities of the education ministry to reconsider the date of keeping schools and colleges open during Ramadan.

Earlier in an order on Monday, the education ministry said studies have been affected due to the suspension of in-person classes due to the outbreak of coronavirus.