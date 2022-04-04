Schools, colleges will now remain open till 20 April

Taking the matter into consideration, the educational institutions were requested to continue classes till 26 April.
UNB adds: On 21 January, the government announced that all schools and colleges in Bangladesh would remain closed from 21 January to 6 February amid a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases largely due to the new Omicron variant.
The shutdown was extended till 20 February for the safety of the students as the virus continued to spread.
After a 17-month Covid-induced closure, students in Bangladesh had briefly returned to their classrooms on 12 September last year.