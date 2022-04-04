Education

Holy Ramadan

Schools, colleges will now remain open till 20 April

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Schools and colleges will now remain open till 20 April during the holy month of Ramadan instead of 26 April decided earlier, an official of the education ministry confirmed it to Prothom Alo.

The teachers' community requested the higher authorities of the education ministry to reconsider the date of keeping schools and colleges open during Ramadan.

Earlier in an order on Monday, the education ministry said studies have been affected due to the suspension of in-person classes due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Taking the matter into consideration, the educational institutions were requested to continue classes till 26 April.

UNB adds: On 21 January, the government announced that all schools and colleges in Bangladesh would remain closed from 21 January to 6 February amid a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases largely due to the new Omicron variant.

The shutdown was extended till 20 February for the safety of the students as the virus continued to spread.

After a 17-month Covid-induced closure, students in Bangladesh had briefly returned to their classrooms on 12 September last year.

