Schools, universities to compensate students for learning losses: Dipu Moni

With schools and universities reopening, education minister Dipu Moni on Wednesday said she hoped the academic institutions would compensate the students for learning losses caused by the Covid-induced closure.

“The students have been going through mental trauma for the past two years. Now with the educational institutions across the country reopening, efforts will be made to make up for the learning losses," she said.

"Though it is not possible to recoup the losses in one academic year, it can be minimised. Better days are ahead,” Dipu Moni told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the book distribution activities of classes XI and XII at National Curricula and Textbook Board (NCTB) headquarters this morning.