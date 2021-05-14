Scimago Ranking: JU chemistry dept secured country’s top position

The Chemistry department of Jahangirnagar University has secured the top position at the Scimago World Rankings this year amongst the Bangladeshi public and private universities, reports BSS.

The ranking has been made on the basis of research, innovation and societal activities of universities.

The Scimago Journal & Country Rank is a publicly available portal that includes the journals and country scientific indicators developed from the information contained in the Scopus database.

The Institutions Ranking of Scimago includes governments, health, universities, companies and non-profit organizations into consideration to make a combined list.