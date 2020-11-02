How will this year's secondary students be evaluated?

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has asked all students of sixth to ninth grade to submit three assignments a week in place of annual examinations.
The government on 21 October announced that no annual examinations will be held this year due to the coronavirus situation.
The students were asked to submit assignments hand written by them. The questions of the assignment will comprise descriptive questions, short questions, creative questions and reports.
The DSHE issued the directives on Saturday.
The directive said the government has decided not to hold any annual examinations for secondary school students this year considering the health risk of the students.
The directive said the students will be given the assignments in the beginning of the week which they will have to submit at the end of that week.
The students can submit assignments online or through guardians, said DSHE.
The schools will have to complete all the procedures of the assignment within 31 December, said the directive.
The schools are also asked to preserve all the records of the evaluation.
Classes at schools and madrasas have remained suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic since 17 March. The government extended the shutdown multiple times and closure has been extended until 14 November.
Academic activities of around 40 million students of the country have faced unprecedented set back due to the pandemic.
The government earlier annulled Junior School Certificate (JSC), Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations amidst the coronavirus situation.