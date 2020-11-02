How will this year's secondary students be evaluated?

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has asked all students of sixth to ninth grade to submit three assignments a week in place of annual examinations.

The government on 21 October announced that no annual examinations will be held this year due to the coronavirus situation.

The students were asked to submit assignments hand written by them. The questions of the assignment will comprise descriptive questions, short questions, creative questions and reports.

The DSHE issued the directives on Saturday.