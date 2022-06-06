Seeds For The Future moves onto next phase with 30 students

Seeds For The Future (SFTF) 2022 has announced 30 top students for the third round of this global competition.

Based on the student’s CGPA, Academic Knowledge, Creativity/Project Idea, and proficiency in English, the jury board consisting of Huawei staff, project manager, and university teachers has shortlisted these candidates out of 200 participants in the second round.

Initially, more than 1,100 students enrolled in this program and through a diversified screening process, these 30 students have been selected at the end of second round.