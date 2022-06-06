Seeds For The Future moves onto next phase with 30 students

They will now move on to the next phase where this program will emphasise their skills, examination, project, and presentation skills. Students will also be given training on different topics through a program titled ‘Meet the mentor’.
Based on their performance at the end of third round nine students will be promoted to regional round which will be held Thailand. The winners of regional round will go to Singapore for “Tech4Good Accelerator Camp”.
Yuying Karl, head of Public Affairs and Communications department, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, shares, “Huawei began the ‘Seeds For The Future’ (SFTF) program in Bangladesh nine years ago and every time, we have received tremendous love and response. The experience with this year’s students has been wonderful. Bangladesh has a great dream of transformation in the ICT sector and youth will play an important role there. And I am very optimistic seeing the capabilities of these young talents. This program is very much aligned with the country’s ongoing digital transformation and yields a positive outcome. We hope that the students will get to learn a lot from the next phases of SFTF.”
The 30 top students are — Taki Yashir, Elin Ranjan Das and Golam Mahmud Samdani from BUET, Shahad Saroar, Shadmin Sultana, M Ashikuzzaman Kowshik, and Nafisa Amin Hridi from DU, Sunanda Das and MD Sazedur Rahman from KUET, Manaura Naznine, Farhana Amin, Madiha Binte Zakir, Mehreen Tabassum and Md. Masrur Saqib from RUET, Wasifa Rahman Rashmi, Anika Rahnuma, Md Sumit Hasan, Fairuz Shaiara, and Md Sajid Altaf from IUT, Mafruza Mharin Neha, Saad Mahbub Chowdhury and Marzia Tabassum Prithy from EWU, Abdullah Saleh and Abu M Fuad from AUST, Sumaiya Abul Kalam and Mohammad Iftekher Ebne Jalal from CUET, and Mohammad Sayeem Sadat Hossain, Lazib Sharar Shaiok, Mohsina Taz and Ankita Kundu from BRAC University.
Professors from the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology (CUET), Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (KUET), Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology (RUET), Islamic University of Technology (IUT), BRAC University, East-West University (EWU) and Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST) joined the jury board of second round.