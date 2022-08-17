Education

KU students call off movement after assurance from authority

Prothom Alo English Desk
The students of the university broke open the lock of the hall and took position in front of the dormitory’s main gate to press home their 10-point demand around 10.00pm on Tuesday
Students of Khulna University called off their movement in the early hours of Wednesday after authorities assured them of meeting their demands, news agency UNB reports.

The university authorities on Tuesday afternoon issued a notice to seize all sorts of items, including electronic devices, rice cookers and knives, after a female student of Aparajita Hall attempted suicide by slitting her throat with a chopper on Tuesday.

Following the announcement, the female students of the university broke open the lock of the hall and took position in front of the dormitory’s main gate to press home their 10-point demand around 10.00pm.

Expressing solidarity with the movement, male students from other halls started gathering at Hadi Chattor and continued protesting until the university authorities assured them of fulfilling their demands around 2.00am.

Later, the students submitted their 10-point demand to the authorities.

The major demands included lifting the ban on the use of rice cookers and other utensils, amnesty for students who raise voice against sexual harassment on social media, and allowing guardians and female relatives to stay in the halls.

The students also made it clear to the university authorities that they would go for a stricter movement if their demands are not realised within the shortest time possible.

Rahima Rimmi, provost of Aparajita Hall, said that the authorities would meet all the demands of the students.

