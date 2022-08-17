KU students call off movement after assurance from authority

Expressing solidarity with the movement, male students from other halls started gathering at Hadi Chattor and continued protesting until the university authorities assured them of fulfilling their demands around 2.00am.
Later, the students submitted their 10-point demand to the authorities.
The major demands included lifting the ban on the use of rice cookers and other utensils, amnesty for students who raise voice against sexual harassment on social media, and allowing guardians and female relatives to stay in the halls.
The students also made it clear to the university authorities that they would go for a stricter movement if their demands are not realised within the shortest time possible.
Rahima Rimmi, provost of Aparajita Hall, said that the authorities would meet all the demands of the students.