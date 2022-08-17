KU students call off movement after assurance from authority

Students of Khulna University called off their movement in the early hours of Wednesday after authorities assured them of meeting their demands, news agency UNB reports.

The university authorities on Tuesday afternoon issued a notice to seize all sorts of items, including electronic devices, rice cookers and knives, after a female student of Aparajita Hall attempted suicide by slitting her throat with a chopper on Tuesday.

Following the announcement, the female students of the university broke open the lock of the hall and took position in front of the dormitory’s main gate to press home their 10-point demand around 10.00pm.