Class XI admission: Special quota for four categories, including expatriates’ children
New guidelines have been issued on admitting students under special quotas to Class XI for the 2026–27 academic year.
Children of expatriates, students with special needs, students who have graduated from the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Pratisthan (BKSP), and students who have received awards for outstanding contributions to sports and cultural activities at the divisional or national level will be eligible to apply under the quota.
Applications must be submitted manually.
The information was disclosed in a letter issued by the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee on Sunday (6 September 2026).
The letter said that, for admission to Class XI under the special quota in the 2026–27 academic year, only students who passed the SSC examination as students with special needs will be able to apply manually for admission to the relevant education board.
Children of expatriates, BKSP graduates, and students who have received awards for outstanding contributions to sports or cultural activities at the divisional or national level may also apply manually to the board for admission.
Meanwhile, online applications for Class XI admission for the 2026–27 academic year began last Wednesday (2 September 2026) and will remain open until 10 September 2026. Classes will begin on 23 September after the admission process is completed.
Students can apply online by following the full guidelines provided on the admission website. Depending on their eligibility, a student can apply to a minimum of five and a maximum of 10 colleges or equivalent educational institutions. The application fee is Tk 220.