Class XI admission: Special quota for four categories, including expatriates’ children

The information was disclosed in a letter issued by the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee on Sunday (6 September 2026).

The letter said that, for admission to Class XI under the special quota in the 2026–27 academic year, only students who passed the SSC examination as students with special needs will be able to apply manually for admission to the relevant education board.

Children of expatriates, BKSP graduates, and students who have received awards for outstanding contributions to sports or cultural activities at the divisional or national level may also apply manually to the board for admission.