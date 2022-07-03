Education

SSC, equivalent exams likely in August

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations suspended due to flood are likely to begin next August.

The education boards have taken a primary decision in this regard. The dates would be finalised upon evaluating the situation again after Eid ul Azha.

Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations are also likely to be delayed and shifted to October. The HSC exams were to be started in August.

The decisions were taken at an inter-education board sub-committee’s meeting on Sunday.

Inter-education board chairman Tapan Kumar Sarkar said as per the information given by the Sylhet education board’s chairman, half of the examination centres of the board are still being used as shelter centres. Under this circumstances, the centres could not be prepared for exams in July.

The SSC and equivalent examinations, scheduled to begin on 19 June, were postponed due to worsening flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj and some other districts.

