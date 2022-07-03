SSC, equivalent exams likely in August

The decisions were taken at an inter-education board sub-committee’s meeting on Sunday.
Inter-education board chairman Tapan Kumar Sarkar said as per the information given by the Sylhet education board’s chairman, half of the examination centres of the board are still being used as shelter centres. Under this circumstances, the centres could not be prepared for exams in July.
The SSC and equivalent examinations, scheduled to begin on 19 June, were postponed due to worsening flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj and some other districts.