SSC in November, HSC in December: Dipu Moni

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The government has planned to hold the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations in MCQ (multiple choice questions) system on group-based three subjects in the second week of November this year, said education minister Dipu Moni on Thursday.

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams will be held in the same manner in the first week of December, the minister revealed.

Dipu Moni said this while addressing a virtual media conference around 11:00am today.

The minister said the evaluation of other subjects will be done through subject mapping based on the results of Junior School Certificate (JSC) and SSC exams.

Dipu Moni further said the evaluation will be done through subject mapping and assignment if it becomes impossible to take exams. This could be done through only subject mapping as well, but that will be informed later, she added.

Deputy minister for education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel was also present in the virtual press conference.

