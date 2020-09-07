Sunamganj Science and Technology University Bill placed in parliament

The ‘Sunamganj Science and Technology University Bill 2020’ was placed in the parliament on Monday allowing the authorities concerned to establish one more science and technology university in the country, reports UNB.

Education minister Dipu Moni placed the bill and it was sent to the respective scrutiny for further examination.

The committee was asked to submit its report within one month.

The proposed law was formulated following the laws of other science and technology universities.

With the approval of the draft law for the Sunamganj Science and Technology University, the number of science and technology universities stands at 20. Of them, 19 are in operation.