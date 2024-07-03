Satya Prasad Majumder reappointed as BUET VC

Satya Prasad Majumder took charge as the 14th VC of BUET for the first term on 25 June in 2020. Upon completion of his tenure, Satya Prasad Majumder has been reappointed in the post today.

Before that, he was chairman of the Electronics and Electrical Engineering department from June in 2006 to May, 2008 and dean of EEE between June, 2010 and June, 2012.

He was also director of student welfare of the university from December, 2016 to May, 2019.