SSC results: Science candidates failed due to ‘exam centre’s error’ in Jashore, majority got GPA-5 after correction
A student of Bhaturia High School and College in Jashore, Miyaraj Islam, took the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams from Pulerhat High school centre in Jashore this year.
Out of 10 subjects, he obtained GPA-5 in eight but failed in Chemistry. This was learned after the SSC results were announced on Thursday.
But later, it was revealed that the results were so because the exam centre did not send the marks for practical exams.
Now after correcting the results on Sunday, he was found to have scored GPA-5.
Miyaraj Islam was not a unique case. As many as 329 candidates, including 48 from Science division, sat for this year’s SSC exams at Pulerhat High school centre.
All of the 48 Science group students failed in Chemistry because of the “exam centre’s error”.
Later, the centre secretary sent a letter to the education board requesting publication of the corrected results. Following this, the corrected results were published today.
Miyaraj Islam said he has received the corrected result. He also said that his parents were happy after three days as he has achieved GPA-5 in the corrected results.
According to sources at the Pulerhat High School examination centre, 329 students from six different schools took part in this year’s SSC exams at the centre. Among them were 48 science stream students, all of whom were initially marked as having failed.
Upon reviewing the results, teachers from the respective schools discovered that all 48 students had failed in Chemistry. When they approached the centre secretary, Md Khanjahan Ali, for clarification, he sent a letter to the Controller of Examinations at the Jashore education board requesting a correction of the results.
Khanjahan Ali said they could not understand why all the science students had failed in Chemistry. After submitting an appeal for correction of the results, the board revised the results today.
Jashore education board’s exam controller Abdul Matin said that the centre had failed to submit the practical marks for the Chemistry subject. As a result, the results for those 48 students were incomplete, which led to all of them being marked as failed in Chemistry. The error occurred due to negligence at the centre.
He further said that the students’ results have been corrected today.
However, disciplinary action will be taken against the centre secretary and other responsible officials for this negligence.