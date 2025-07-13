SSC results: Science candidates failed due to ‘exam centre’s error’ in Jashore, majority got GPA-5 after correction

A student of Bhaturia High School and College in Jashore, Miyaraj Islam, took the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams from Pulerhat High school centre in Jashore this year.

Out of 10 subjects, he obtained GPA-5 in eight but failed in Chemistry. This was learned after the SSC results were announced on Thursday.

But later, it was revealed that the results were so because the exam centre did not send the marks for practical exams.

Now after correcting the results on Sunday, he was found to have scored GPA-5.