Teaching children empathy: Is it simple or challenging?

As parents, we may think that our children will naturally grow into empathetic human beings as we are kind and empathetic ourselves, but it’s not that simple. I often find many parents struggling to voice their concerns while dealing with children who show no signs of empathy, growing up to be mechanical, insensitive humans who don’t feel any urgency to bother about the feelings of others. We find ourselves asking why is this so common nowadays in contrast to when we were growing up in the 80s & 90s? Did our parents need to be concerned about this when we were being raised by them? The answer would be ‘no’ because this was never considered to be an ‘extra’ humane quality! Today, acts of kindness or compassion are shared on social platforms to remind everyone that we are going out of our way to do something for someone.

No doubt, empathy is a complex socio-emotional skill to develop, but it’s never impossible because empathy can be learned! As parents, we can foster empathetic behavior and understanding in our children right from a very early age. We should not defend our children by saying that their insensitive, thoughtless behavior is simply because of the fact that they are too busy with their studies and other commitments and don’t have time to care about others! Children who grow up without empathy for other people’s emotions often end up having mental health issues later on in life when they become adults.