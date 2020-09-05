'Technical education to get priority during post-COVID period'

"We have to adapt to big data, blockchain, trans-genetic technology. We have to be equipped. There will be a total transformation in technology. Our new challenge is to align ourselves with that transformation. Our biggest weapon to that goal is technical education," she said.



Dipu Moni said the education act will be finalised in addition to modernising the national perspective plan formulated in 2010.



"We are trying to fully transform general education. We realised that we have to constantly update our curriculum because the world is going through a paradigm shift. We are bringing in significant changes to curricula as well," she said.



As divulged by the education minister, the textbooks based on the new curriculs, previously supposed to be distributed among schools in 2021, will be distributed in 2022 instead as the Coronavirus outbreak delayed the process.



Focusing on how the new format of technical education will be like, the education minister said at least two trades will be compulsory in the 9th and 10th grades in all educational institutions.



"It is up to them what two courses they will opt for depending on which trades are popular in their regions. It was supposed to be introduced in all educational institutions in 2021. But we have already introduced that in 640 institutions."



She said they are also trying to incorporate soft skills into the curricula.



The minister recommended taking the market economy into account while formulating the new curricula.



"The updating must be done at a fast pace. That is why market research is a must. Market demand has already been mentioned. I believe the curricula that we have today will turn redundant tomorrow. That is why we have to keep a continuous education system. So, we are talking about modular education over and over again. The online education for reskilling and upskilling will not go away following the post-COVID period. We just have to update that."



The education ministry will dedicate itself to featuring skilled teachers in addition to formulating the curriculum, as observed by Dipu Moni.



