BUET students boycott class demanding action against BCL men

The demonstrators allege that the probe committee formed after appointment of the new VC has not taken any visible steps. Leaders of BCL have not been expelled from the residential halls and those involved with the student wing of Awami League are trying to enter the campus since the BUET reopened.

On Monday, two BCL men tried to enter the hall that resulted in chaos. The students announced a boycott of all academic activities at midnight.

A demonstrating student on condition of anonymity demanded the probe committee take action against the accused students.