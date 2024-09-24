BUET students boycott class demanding action against BCL men
A section of students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) boycotted class and examinations today demanding that students involved with Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) must not be permitted on campus.
A group of students of BUET’s 19th batch lead the demonstration. The delegation of the students met the vice chancellor of BUET at 4:00pm and placed their demands.
The demonstrators allege that the probe committee formed after appointment of the new VC has not taken any visible steps. Leaders of BCL have not been expelled from the residential halls and those involved with the student wing of Awami League are trying to enter the campus since the BUET reopened.
On Monday, two BCL men tried to enter the hall that resulted in chaos. The students announced a boycott of all academic activities at midnight.
A demonstrating student on condition of anonymity demanded the probe committee take action against the accused students.