'The Lost Pen' from France wins DIMFF 2021 Award

7th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival – DIMFF 2021, announced the winners' name at the closing ceremony on 27 February 2021 at Bashundhara City, STAR Cineplex.
The highlight of the event was a new award from the screening category. 'The Lost Pen', directed by Beraat Gokkus, won the DIMFF Best Film Award.
Also, the One-Minute Category film 'Agony' by Zarif Tashdeed from Bangladesh got the ULAB Young Filmmaker Award, and the competition category winner was 'On Off', directed by Kang Shingyu from the Republic of Korea.
Chairman of Show Motion Limited, Mahboob Rahman Ruhel, in his welcome speech said, "It's not technology, nor a device, but it's your imagination. Don't make a film to watch, you have made it to make people believe it".
Then DIMFF 2021 Best Three Campus Ambassadors received their certificates. Niaz Ibne Gulzar Tanmoy from Dhaka College, Md. Tofayel from Munshirhat Edrisia Habibia Islamia Alim Madrasah and Khandaker Iftekhar Ahmed from Notre Dame College were the best ambassadors.
Country representative of FNF Bangladesh, Najmul Hossain said," I'm happy that lots of young children took part in the online e-learning course. Today I'm glad that a platform like DIMFF organises courses like this”.
The most awaited screening of the closing ceremony took place with 17 films out of the selected 36 films of DIMFF 2021.
Chief guest at the closing ceremony, eminent filmmaker Kawser Chowdhury said, "Technology is now like a pen and paper. Filmmakers should take full advantage of it and use mobile phones professionally."
Head of Media Studies and Journalism Department, Prof. Jude William Genilo presented the juries of DIMFF2021 Ratan Paul, Tanha Zafreen, festival director Rafi Ahmed and chief guest Kawser Chowdhury with crests.
The jury gave feedback and announced the DIMFF2021 winner's names. Besides that, Festival Director Rafi Ahmed thanked everyone for attending the closing ceremony.
Adviser of DIMFF2021, Md. Abdul Kabil Khan gave the vote of thanks to the chief guest, juries, festival director, sponsors and partners, all people involved with DIMFF.