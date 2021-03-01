'The Lost Pen' from France wins DIMFF 2021 Award

7th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival – DIMFF 2021, announced the winners' name at the closing ceremony on 27 February 2021 at Bashundhara City, STAR Cineplex.

The highlight of the event was a new award from the screening category. 'The Lost Pen', directed by Beraat Gokkus, won the DIMFF Best Film Award.

Also, the One-Minute Category film 'Agony' by Zarif Tashdeed from Bangladesh got the ULAB Young Filmmaker Award, and the competition category winner was 'On Off', directed by Kang Shingyu from the Republic of Korea.