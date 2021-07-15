Things to know about SSC, HSC, equivalent exams in 2021

She said if the coronavirus situation improves, SSC, HSC and equivalent examinations may be held on a limited scale on three elective subjects by reducing the exam time and marks, and following health guidelines. The tentative dates are the second week of November for SSC and equivalent examinations and the first week of December for HSC and equivalent examinations, she added.
24 assignments for SSC examinees, 30 for HSC
The education minister said a plan had been taken to complete class activities of SSC and equivalent as well as HSC and equivalent examinees for 2021 session in 60 and 84 days respectively based on the short syllabus.
But, considering the prevailing Covid-19 situation, students will now have to submit assignments on three group-based subjects. Submission of assignments for SSC and the equivalent will begin on 18 July with students placing two assignments a week to a total of 24 assignments in 12 weeks. Eight assignments will have to be submitted on each elective subject to complete the shortened syllabus, Dipu Moni added.
Submission of assignment for HSC and equivalent examinees will begin on 26 July with students reporting two assignments a week to a total of 30 assignments in 15 weeks.
Students will not be required to do any assignment on compulsory subjects including English and any fourth subject. The evaluation of compulsory subjects will be done through subject mapping based on the results of Junior School Certificate (JSC) and SSC exams.
Dipu Moni said the evaluation will be done through subject mapping and assignment if it becomes impossible to take exams. This could be done through only subject mapping as well, but that will be announced later, she added.
Question pattern, marks, exam time
The minister further said exams would be held in reduced time and marks and students would have opportunity to choose from more questions.
Asked on the pattern on question and exam time, Dipu Moni said exam time would be reduced by half to one and half hour. Question paper would be as usual containing MCQ and descriptive questions. Previously, examinees would require answering 8 out 10 questions; it would now reduce to three or four out of 10 questions. Student would have more opportunity to pick questions. Exam marks would be halved to 50. Later, the marks would be converted to 100, she said.
Deputy minister for education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel was also present in the virtual press conference.
