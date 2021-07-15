Things to know about SSC, HSC, equivalent exams in 2021

This year, Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be held in the MCQ (multiple choice questions) method on three group-based subjects with students completing their syllabus by submitting assignments.

Candidates of the SSC and equivalent exams will have to submit 24 assignments while HSC and its equivalent examinees will have to submit 30.

Education minister Dipu Moni revealed this at a virtual media conference on Thursday.