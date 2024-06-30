HSC examinees suffer amid heavy rains in Chattogram
The HSC examinees have suffered while going to centers as it has been raining in Chattogram since Sunday morning.
Roads have been inundated in some places, causing traffic congestion.
In the port city, examinees and their guardians were seen taking detours to avoid traffic congestion and reach the examination centers on time.
Heavy rains led to moderate waterlogging in some areas, including gate No 2, Rahman Nagar, Khulshi Railgate, and Wireless intersection, and a severe traffic jam on the Jakir Hossain Road, which hosts three examination centers.
As there was an obligation to reach the examination halls half an hour before the exams, students and their guardians were seen worried about meeting the time amid rains and traffic congestion.
Earlier, the meteorological department forecast a heavy rain for Chattogram and different areas across the country.
Mohammad Ali Akbar Khan, an assistant meteorologist at the meteorological department in Chattogram, said they had forecast rain for the day earlier. He noted that the city recorded 28 mm of rain from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday.
Despite the heavy rainfall, there has been no severe waterlogging in the city.
Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Bakalia in Chattogram, told Prothom Alo around 8:45 am that there was no waterlogging in his area.
He, however, expressed concern that incessant rain may lead to waterlogging, as has often happened in the past during similar weather conditions.
On Thursday, a weather bulletin, signed by meteorologist Bajlur Rashid, noted that the active monsoon over Bangladesh could result in heavy to very heavy rains in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Sylhet, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions over the next 72 hours from Friday.
It also feared landslides at hill areas in Khagrachhari, Cox’s Bazar, and Bandarban.