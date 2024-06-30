HSC examinees suffer amid heavy rains in Chattogram 

The HSC examinees have suffered while going to centers as it has been raining in Chattogram since Sunday morning.

Roads have been inundated in some places, causing traffic congestion.

In the port city, examinees and their guardians were seen taking detours to avoid traffic congestion and reach the examination centers on time.

Heavy rains led to moderate waterlogging in some areas, including gate No 2, Rahman Nagar, Khulshi Railgate, and Wireless intersection, and a severe traffic jam on the Jakir Hossain Road, which hosts three examination centers.