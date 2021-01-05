Transport minister urges universities to give importance to research

Road transport and bridges minister on Tuesday called upon the private and public universities to lay more emphasis on research work.

He made the call at the silver jubilee of Asian University of Bangladesh (AUB) joining it virtually from his official residence on parliament premises in the capital.

Quader, also general secretary of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, urged the youth to make their efforts to become entrepreneurs without searching for jobs only.

The government has been promoting the youths to become entrepreneurs and it kept open multidimensional opportunities for them to be entrepreneurs, he said.

“Don’t keep your strength and potentials confined to jobs, rather you should choose independent professions to provide jobs to others,” he advised the youths.

Mentioning that youths are the future leaders of Bangladesh, he said the young generation would implement the dreams of independence.