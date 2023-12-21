DU: Student beaten up on suspicion of involvement with Chhatra Union

A student has allegedly been beaten up on the Dhaka University campus for his involvement with leftist student organisation Chhatra Union.
The incident took place at around 9:30pm Wednesday. The victim, a student of the law department in DU, filed a written complaint to the proctor of the university today.
The victim on condition of anonymity said the incident took place on the footpath of a road between Central Shaheed Minar and Jagannath Hall. He could not recognise the attackers.
In his written complaint, the student alleged a group of 6-7 persons asked him whether he is involved with Chhatra Union. As he denied any involvement with student politics, the miscreants pressured him to show his Facebook messenger chat box. As he denied letting them check his mobile phone, the attackers beat him up.
At one point of physical assault, he was forced to show them his messenger chat box. Then the attackers took away his bag and put hemp on it. Later the attackers forced him to hold his ears and snapped his pictures. They also took his pictures with hemp. The attackers later left the victim taking address of his house and other personal information.
The victim student fears that the attackers might misuse his pictures and personal information.
DU proctor Maksudur Rahman did not respond to several calls for comment on the complaint.
It can be mentioned that a tension has been prevailing between Chhatra Union and Bangladesh Chhatra League men over vandalising prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s cut out in TSC area. Ruling party student wing BCL men beat up Chhatra Union leaders twice centering the fiasco.