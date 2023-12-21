DU: Student beaten up on suspicion of involvement with Chhatra Union

A student has allegedly been beaten up on the Dhaka University campus for his involvement with leftist student organisation Chhatra Union.

The incident took place at around 9:30pm Wednesday. The victim, a student of the law department in DU, filed a written complaint to the proctor of the university today.

The victim on condition of anonymity said the incident took place on the footpath of a road between Central Shaheed Minar and Jagannath Hall. He could not recognise the attackers.