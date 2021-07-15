UCB arranges sessions to facilitate int'l education in Bangladesh

The international education provider Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), approved by the Ministry of Education, recently conducted focused sessions on in-country global education at seven leading educational institutions in Dhaka and Chattogram.

The sessions titled “Monash Admission Recruitment Sessions 2021-22,” provided in-depth information on bridging the gaps between the prospective students’ dreams to study abroad and their funds, alongside addressing the nature of the curriculum, minimum requirements, and other essential aspects of higher study at Monash College Australia, according to a press release.