UCB arranges sessions to facilitate int'l education in Bangladesh

The sessions also discussed about the solution to the problems that students who want to pursue a global education are facing during Covid times and how a pathway programme at UCB helps them to overcome the barriers.
Students from Chittagong Grammar School Dhaka, Cider International School, Delhi Public School Dhaka (DPS STS), European Standard School, Manarat Dhaka International School & College, Maple Leaf International School, and Sunnydale School enjoyed the interactive sessions.
UCB will also hold such sessions in the coming weekend at Sir John Wilson School, Pledge Harbor International School, Chittagong Grammar School Chittagong, Australian International School, American Standard International School and other top tier educational institutions of the country to turn the dreams of joining an international degree journey from right here in Bangladesh.
Through UCB, students receive the same global academic curriculum, guaranteed entry to Monash University Australia degree programmes (provided entry requirements are met), and extremely cost-effective tuition fees.
Monash University Australia is ranked 58 globally (QS 2022 rankings).
Students can start their Monash University degree journey right here at Universal College Bangladesh immediately after their O/AS/A levels /HSC Year-1, by joining the Monash College (Australia) programs at UCB.
Students can jumpstart their Monash university degree journey right after the O-levels by joining the Monash University Foundation Year one-year program (comparable to Australian year 12) at UCB or if they are already done with their A Levels then they can pursue the Monash College Diploma Programs which is equivalent to the first year of Monash University degree program and then transfer to year 2 at Monash University degree programme either at Australia or Malaysia after successful completion, the press release adds.