Professor Niaz Ahmed to be made Dhaka University VC

Professor of development studies department at Dhaka University, Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan, is set to be appointed as the new vice chancellor of the university.

A source from the government confirmed this to Prothom Alo Monday.

Chancellor President Mohammed Shahabuddin also gave his approval to the new appointment, the source added.

Niaz Ahmed Khan is currently serving as the pro-vice-chancellor of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).

