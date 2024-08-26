Education

Professor Niaz Ahmed to be made Dhaka University VC

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Professor Niaz Ahmed to be made Dhaka University VCDhaka University website

Professor of development studies department at Dhaka University, Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan, is set to be appointed as the new vice chancellor of the university.

A source from the government confirmed this to Prothom Alo Monday.

Chancellor President Mohammed Shahabuddin also gave his approval to the new appointment, the source added.

Niaz Ahmed Khan is currently serving as the pro-vice-chancellor of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).

* More to follow …

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Education