UGC asks Britannia University to halt enrollment of students

University Grants Commission (UGC) has ordered Britannia University in Cumilla to stop admitting students in all programmes in a letter sent to the university administration on Sunday.

The letter was signed by UGC director (Private University) Md Omar Faruque.

Citing the inspection committee’s report, UGC said in the letter that the university doesn’t have sufficient teachers, doesn’t have qualified professors, research is completely absent, doesn’t have a body appointed by the chancellor and all of its curriculum are outdated.