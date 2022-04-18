UGC asks Britannia University to halt enrollment of students

The letter further read that according to the private university act, the syndicate and academic council have the authority to admit students and approve all exams and results. The vice chancellor (VC) is the president of both syndicate and the academic council, and the VC is appointed by the president of the country, who is also the chancellor of every university in Bangladesh.
But since 2017, Britannia University doesn’t have a VC appointed by the chancellor. From its founding, it doesn’t have a pro-vice chancellor or treasurer.
In the absence of VC, the syndicate and academic council has no legal validity, the letter further said. For these reasons, the UGC has ordered Britannia University to stop admitting students.