Education

UGC asks Britannia University to halt enrollment of students

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
UGC
UGCFile photo

University Grants Commission (UGC) has ordered Britannia University in Cumilla to stop admitting students in all programmes in a letter sent to the university administration on Sunday.

The letter was signed by UGC director (Private University) Md Omar Faruque.

Citing the inspection committee’s report, UGC said in the letter that the university doesn’t have sufficient teachers, doesn’t have qualified professors, research is completely absent, doesn’t have a body appointed by the chancellor and all of its curriculum are outdated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The letter further read that according to the private university act, the syndicate and academic council have the authority to admit students and approve all exams and results. The vice chancellor (VC) is the president of both syndicate and the academic council, and the VC is appointed by the president of the country, who is also the chancellor of every university in Bangladesh.

Advertisement

But since 2017, Britannia University doesn’t have a VC appointed by the chancellor. From its founding, it doesn’t have a pro-vice chancellor or treasurer.

In the absence of VC, the syndicate and academic council has no legal validity, the letter further said. For these reasons, the UGC has ordered Britannia University to stop admitting students.

Read more from Education
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement