UGC asks private universities to update syllabuses

University Grants Commission (UGC) has called on the private universities to update the syllabus of their ongoing academic programmes, reports UNB.

UGC made the call on Monday in an instruction sent to the vice-chancellors and registrars of private universities, says a press release.

In 2019, the private universities were asked to update their approved syllabuses every four years from the date of approval of each programme following the standard syllabus guideline of the commission.