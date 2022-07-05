Education

UGC asks universities to stop DJ parties, indecency

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
UGC
UGCFile photo

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed the universities to take steps to put an end to the ‘indecent behavior, vulgarity, obscenity, DJ parties, prohibited activities and bullying’ in the name of Rag Day celebrations at campuses.

The commission issued a letter to the universities in this regard on 3 July, saying that the move came on the heels of a High Court order.

Omar Faruk, director of the UGC’s private university division, confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Tuesday afternoon.

A similar notice will be issued from the public university division soon, said another UGC official.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka University authorities have decided to celebrate a graduation completion festival, instead of Rag Day.

In a media release on 30 June, the university said the students may celebrate the festival at the premises of their departments and institutes. They may also bring out a rally without causing any hindrance to the public movement.

However, there should be no arrangements of music on loudspeakers and the cultural events must be packed up within 10:00 pm.

Moreover, the students should refrain from doing anything that may tarnish the image of the university.

