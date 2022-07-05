UGC asks universities to stop DJ parties, indecency

Omar Faruk, director of the UGC’s private university division, confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Tuesday afternoon.
A similar notice will be issued from the public university division soon, said another UGC official.
Meanwhile, the Dhaka University authorities have decided to celebrate a graduation completion festival, instead of Rag Day.
In a media release on 30 June, the university said the students may celebrate the festival at the premises of their departments and institutes. They may also bring out a rally without causing any hindrance to the public movement.
However, there should be no arrangements of music on loudspeakers and the cultural events must be packed up within 10:00 pm.
Moreover, the students should refrain from doing anything that may tarnish the image of the university.