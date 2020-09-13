UGC signs performance agreements with 15 public univs

The University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh on Sunday signed Annual Performance Agreements (APA) with 15 public universities of the country for fiscal year 2020-2021 under the Performance Management Framework Policy of the government, reports UNB.



The signing ceremony of APA for the 2020-21 fiscal year and the evaluation meeting of APA for 2019-2020 fiscal year was held at the UGC auditorium in the city.



The UGC signed the APA with 15 public universities on Sunday in the first phase. The commission will ink such agreements with 31 other public universities on Monday and Tuesday.



