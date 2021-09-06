PEC exam on short syllabus likely in Nov or Dec: State minister

Primary and mass education state minister Md Zakir Hossain has said the Primary Education Completion examination will be held either in November or December if the Covid situation improves, reports UNB.

“As per the directives of the government, the students of class-V will regularly attend their classes and the PEC exam will be held at the end of November or in the first week of December if the Covid situation improves,” he said at a press briefing at the secretariat on Monday.