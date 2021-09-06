PEC exam on short syllabus likely in Nov or Dec: State minister

Md Zakir Hossain further said, “The exams will be held on short syllabus and we have provided a syllabus on it. We have a recovery plan also.”
Besides, the government is thinking about taking the annual exams, he said.
Bangladesh set to reopen schools
Education minister Dipu Moni said that the country's educational institutions will be ready to host students by 9 September, before finally reopening three days later - bringing to an end what Unicef has called the world's second-longest schools closure due to Covid-19.
“Ministry officials will complete field inspections within 9 September to observe whether the institutions are fully prepared to open their doors for students,” she said while speaking to the press after an inter-ministerial meeting at the cabinet division on Sunday.
“No one will be allowed entry to school and colleges without a mask after reopening. The parents will have to play a vital role in this,” she added.
The decision to reopen all the primary, secondary and higher secondary-level educational institutions on 12 September was finalised at the meeting.