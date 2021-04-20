US offers Master’s degree for Bangladeshi students, professionals

The US is offering master’s degree to Bangladeshi students and young professionals free of cost. The American Centre of the US embassy has called for applications for Fulbright Foreign Student Programme for overseas students. Undergraduate students and young professionals will have the opportunity to earn a master's degree in the United States completely free of cost under this programme.
Priority will be given to junior faculty members working in higher education institutions of Bangladesh and junior to middle level officials working in public and private research institutes, research organisation and NGOs to participate in this programme.
The Fulbright Foreign Student Programme is for aspiring young professionals wishing to pursue a master's degree in the United States. Students interested in all branches of education can apply to this programme. However, the US embassy said, they want to emphasise specially on some specific branch of education.
Students will receive scholarships to earn a degree in the following subjects:
1. Education: All aspects of Higher Education Administration / Education Policy, Planning and Management / Curriculum and Instruction
2. Health and Medical Sciences: Medical Sciences / Public Health
3. Biological and Physical Sciences: Biology / Chemistry / Physics / Pharmacy
4. Social Sciences and Humanities: International Relations / Political Science / Sociology / History / Literature / Language and Culture
5. Business: MBA in Human Resource Management / International Business / Operations Management / Healthcare Administration
6. Economics: International Economics / Trade and Finance / Economic Policy / Environmental Economics / Natural Resources Economics
7. Urban Planning: General Planning / Land Use and Environmental Planning / Transportation Systems / Urban Planning / Community Development
8. Environmental Studies and Disaster Management
9. Public Administration / Public Policy
10. Psychology – Clinical / Counseling
11. Security Studies
Who are eligible for the scholarship?
Applicants must meet the following criteria:
1. Have at least a four-year bachelor’s degree, with an outstanding academic record from an accredited public or private university in Bangladesh.
2. Not having a degree from a US university, or be enrolled in a current degree programme in the United States.
3. Not holding a master’s degree from any third country (those holding Bangladeshi master’s degrees are still eligible).
4. Have at least two years full-time professional experience relevant to the proposed field of study.
5. Be fluent in English with a minimum of IBT TOEFL score of 90 or IELTS score of 7.0.
6. Be in good health.
7. Be a Bangladeshi citizen residing in Bangladesh at the time of application.
8. Be willing to refund the cost of a return ticket if they return home before completion of the degree.
Requirements with the application
1. A completed online application, available at https://apply.iie.org/ffsp2022.
2. Academic transcripts and certificates from each post-secondary institution attended (bachelor’s and master’s).
3. Three letters of reference submitted and uploaded by the referees onto the online application portal (Prospective candidates must register their referees through the “Recommender Registration” button on the online application site).
4. Academic records information form (available on the online application site).
5. Valid TOEFL or IELTS score.
Please note a competitive GRE or GMAT score is required for admission to a master’s degree programme in the United States. If applicants have successfully obtained a competitive score, this information should be included in the online application. If such a score is not available at the time of submitting the application, the American Centre can arrange testing for preliminarily selected candidates only. Prospective candidates must prepare well in advance for standardised tests (TOEFL/GRE/GMAT) since a competitive score is crucial for admission.