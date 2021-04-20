US offers Master’s degree for Bangladeshi students, professionals

The US is offering master’s degree to Bangladeshi students and young professionals free of cost. The American Centre of the US embassy has called for applications for Fulbright Foreign Student Programme for overseas students. Undergraduate students and young professionals will have the opportunity to earn a master's degree in the United States completely free of cost under this programme.

Priority will be given to junior faculty members working in higher education institutions of Bangladesh and junior to middle level officials working in public and private research institutes, research organisation and NGOs to participate in this programme.

The Fulbright Foreign Student Programme is for aspiring young professionals wishing to pursue a master's degree in the United States. Students interested in all branches of education can apply to this programme. However, the US embassy said, they want to emphasise specially on some specific branch of education.