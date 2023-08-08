British Council announces Scholastica as national winner in ‘Your World’ video competition

The British Council wraps up yet another successful ‘Your World’ video competition this year with Cau Giauy Secondary School in Vietnam being announced the global winner; having created an outstanding video entry.
The winning video showcased the students’ social action project addressing Good Health and Well-being.
Scholastica, Mirpur was awarded the title, ‘National Winner’ in this year’s competition competing with other British Council Partner Schools in Bangladesh, said a press release.
Lahore Grammar School, Johar Town in Pakistan was awarded the regional winner, having competed with other British Council Partner Schools across the South Asia region.
Sydney International School and The Radius International School have jointly secured the first runner-up position, and Yale International School took home the 2nd runner-up award in the competition.
The Your World video-making competition is a flagship activity for British Council Partner Schools across the global network.Participating in the competition is a fantastic opportunity for students to use their creativity, problem-solving and digital skills to compete globally while also providing a window into their own lives, communities, and experiences.
The competition is open to students aged 14 to 17 years studying in British Council Partner Schools.
Now in its seventh year, the theme for Your World 2022-23 was ‘good health and well-being’, linking directly to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. three. Students drew upon their knowledge of subjects studied at school, such as science, business studies and global studies to produce exceptional video entries.
These videos demonstrated students’ ability to work collaboratively to solve real life problems in their own communities, putting both their skills and learning to practical and positive use.
This year the submissions counted to more than 750 video entries, with over 3500 students taking part from our Partner Schools across the global network.
Utsob Sarker, a student of Grade-12 in Scholastica school and a team member of the winning team said, “Working on this video taught us 21st century skills of teamwork, collaboration, problem-solving, creativity, and digital literacy. In addition, we learned hard work and above all, perseverance, and resilience.”
By participating in this competition students develop core skills which enable them to grow into well-rounded, creative and critical citizens, ready to engage with job markets and shape the future for themselves and future generations.
Through Your World, the British Council hopes to inspire students to be drivers of positive change.
Talking about the positive impact of taking part in the competition, Fidia Kamal, academic programme manager, Grade-10, Scholastica School shared her thoughts, “I encourage other Partner Schools to participate in the competition, this is because the rationale behind the competition is not just to win awards, but to challenge the creative abilities of students to showcase their talents and compete with their peers from around the world to find solutions to the climate crisis confronting us and win the fight against climate change."
It has become increasingly important for students to demonstrate and excel in activities outside of the classroom to support their university entrance applications. Participation in Your World allows students to showcase a commitment to developing themselves proactively in their free time, while also raising awareness about social and environmental issues around them; ensuring their university application stands out.
Tom Miscioscia, Director Bangladesh, British Council said, "In preparing for their A levels, O levels and IGCEs, not only do the students at British Council Partner Schools receive a world-class education but through extra-curricular activities and joint classroom projects - such as the Your World video competition - they are also connected to peers from around the world to explore solutions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and grow into responsible global citizens."