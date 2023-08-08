British Council announces Scholastica as national winner in ‘Your World’ video competition

The British Council wraps up yet another successful ‘Your World’ video competition this year with Cau Giauy Secondary School in Vietnam being announced the global winner; having created an outstanding video entry.

The winning video showcased the students’ social action project addressing Good Health and Well-being.

Scholastica, Mirpur was awarded the title, ‘National Winner’ in this year’s competition competing with other British Council Partner Schools in Bangladesh, said a press release.