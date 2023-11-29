Uniform admission test for public universities not this year

The plan to hold a single admission test for all public universities of the country is not being implemented, according to the sources at the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The UGC on 31 October sent a draft guideline to the education ministry to hold a uniform entry test for the academic year 2023-2024 but it did not get a nod from the ministry.

Education ministry and UGC sources said the admission test this year will be held in a cluster system like in the previous year. UGC member Mohammad Alamgir, who is currently on routine duty as UGC chairman, at a meeting today, Wednesday confirmed the admission tests will be held in the cluster system this year too.

Muhammad Alamgir had told Prothom Alo several days ago that the UGC sent the draft guideline for a uniform admission test to the education ministry and taking examinations under this system would not be possible if an ordinance was not passed immediately.