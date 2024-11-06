DU affiliations
7 colleges marred by circle of demands, problems
Seven government colleges in Dhaka, which operated under the National University earlier, were affiliated with Dhaka University approximately seven years ago.
However, the anticipated measures to improve the quality of higher education at these institutes have not been implemented as expected. As a result, the colleges have been plagued by a range of problems, including student protests demanding various reforms.
Currently, students at these colleges are staging a movement calling for the establishment of a separate university due to the growing issues they face.
Although the authorities have proposed the creation of a distinct supervision system while keeping the colleges affiliated with Dhaka University, the protesting students have rejected this plan. They insist that any separate system must be based outside of Dhaka University itself.
Additionally, the students have demanded that the word “Affiliated” be removed from their certificates, allowing them to identify themselves as students of Dhaka University.
Meanwhile, students of Dhaka University have issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the authorities, demanding the cancellation of the affiliation of these seven colleges. If their demand is not met, they have threatened to lock all academic buildings of the university.
Several of these institutions, including Dhaka College, offer higher secondary education. This raises concerns about the future of higher secondary education at these colleges if they transition into universities.
Additionally, the faculty members at these colleges are part of the BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) Education cadre. If a separate university is established, it could mean the displacement of these teachers, as they would no longer be eligible to serve in the new institution.
To address the educational and administrative issues of these seven government colleges, the Education Ministry formed a committee on 24 October. However, students have demanded that the committee include experts in higher education and that immediate steps be taken to resolve the problems.
In the past, under the Awami League government, there were plans to integrate government colleges, which are currently run by the National University, into public and autonomous universities.
On 17 February 2017, the government took a significant step by affiliating seven colleges in the capital with Dhaka University. These colleges include Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls’ College, Government Bangla College, Mirpur, and Government Titumir College.c
The government also moved to affiliate nine more government colleges with Rajshahi University and Chittagong University as part of the plan, but the decision was withheld because of the changed political situation.
Number of problems
Currently, there are about 200,000 regular and irregular students enrolled in graduate and post-graduate programmes at these seven colleges, along with over 1,000 teachers. Protesting students have expressed a sense of institutional identity crisis.
Conversations with students reveal that these colleges lack qualified teachers, especially in subjects at the graduate and post-graduate levels, which affects their ability to conduct meaningful research.
In many cases, there are only 8 to 9 teachers for several hundred students. Some colleges face even more severe shortages. This problem is exacerbated by the admission of more students than the colleges’ actual capacity.
Teachers have also admitted that the shortage of faculty members is obstructing the delivery of quality education. During a visit to Dhaka College on Sunday, a Sociology teacher told Prothom Alo that 240 students were admitted to the honours first-year program in the last academic session, yet the department only has six teachers, who are responsible for teaching across higher secondary to post-graduate levels.
The number of available teaching posts is already insufficient, and three more positions are vacant. How can quality education be provided under such circumstances? Teachers argue that the number of faculty members must be increased, and the student intake should be reduced to ensure better quality education.
Students said exams are delayed and results are also published late. Saiful Islam, a student of Islamic History and Culture, told Prothom Alo he is a student in the 2020-21 session but is still in the third year.
The third–year examinations were scheduled to be held in September, but it has not started yet. There is no announcement of the exam schedule yet, but they have filled up the forms.
Students said they are getting adequate opportunities for study, let alone to do research work. Besides, another crisis including a shortage of classrooms persists. Science laboratories lack adequate equipment. There are fewer better libraries.
Sometimes, examinations were held without completing the syllabus. Dhaka University follow semester systems to publish results whereas these colleges publish results annually.
This correspondent spoke to several officials tasked with the educational operation of these seven colleges. They told Prothom Alo examinations are held on time and results are also published with much delay, but this time exams are getting delayed due to recent political issues.
In November 2023, authorities concerned announced the tentative dates of the exams. The second-year examinations were scheduled to begin on 29 July, the third-year examinations on 26 August and the fourth-year examinations on 26 September, but tests were not held due to the recent political situation. Now, exam routines of the first year and the final year have been announced with the final year examinations beginning in November.
Two students of Government Titumir College and Government Bangla College, Mirpur came to the register building of Dhaka University on Sunday afternoon for certificate-related work. They are currently doing post-graduation. They said they had faced no hassle over the examination, but had the certificate not mentioned the word ‘affiliated’ it would have been better.
According to the university sources, the respective college authorities are supposed to do many tasks, but they do not solve it and send students to the university, thus, students face hassle, and it is possible to stop such practice.
Need for rational solutions
Abdur Rahman, who joined the protest, is a master’s student at the Political Science department of Dhaka College. He told Prothom Alo their first demand was to establish a separate university for seven colleges.
If the authorities want to make any separate arrangements for the seven colleges, they must be arranged outside the Dhaka University campus where there will be separate pro-vice chancellors, registrars, officials and employees.
Besides, the identity of students of the seven colleges must be recognised as students of Dhaka University and in that case, the process of the Institute of Leather Engineering and Technology can be followed. They boycotted classes on Monday staged demonstrations on Tuesday, and would go for tougher movement if their demand were not met.
SM Hafizur Rahman, professor of the Institute of Education and Research, University of Dhaka, no decision should be taken hastily under pressure and rational solutions that are better for all must be found by holding discussions immediately.