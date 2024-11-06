7 colleges marred by circle of demands, problems

Seven government colleges in Dhaka, which operated under the National University earlier, were affiliated with Dhaka University approximately seven years ago.

However, the anticipated measures to improve the quality of higher education at these institutes have not been implemented as expected. As a result, the colleges have been plagued by a range of problems, including student protests demanding various reforms.

Currently, students at these colleges are staging a movement calling for the establishment of a separate university due to the growing issues they face.

Although the authorities have proposed the creation of a distinct supervision system while keeping the colleges affiliated with Dhaka University, the protesting students have rejected this plan. They insist that any separate system must be based outside of Dhaka University itself.

Additionally, the students have demanded that the word “Affiliated” be removed from their certificates, allowing them to identify themselves as students of Dhaka University.

Meanwhile, students of Dhaka University have issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the authorities, demanding the cancellation of the affiliation of these seven colleges. If their demand is not met, they have threatened to lock all academic buildings of the university.