SSC results in 1979: Two brothers became first and second in Dhaka Board

Abul Mansur Shishir and Abul Kalam Tushar, who were two brothers, achieved a rear feat 47 years ago when they respectively became first and second in the combined merit list of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations under the Dacca Board in 1979.

The erstwhile Bangladesh Observer reported on 8 August 1979 on their achievement under the headline ‘Rare laurels for brothers’.

According to media reports, both brothers were students of Government Laboratory High School in Dhaka and appeared in the SSC examinations from science group.