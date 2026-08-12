From newspaper
SSC results in 1979: Two brothers became first and second in Dhaka Board
Abul Mansur Shishir and Abul Kalam Tushar, who were two brothers, achieved a rear feat 47 years ago when they respectively became first and second in the combined merit list of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations under the Dacca Board in 1979.
The erstwhile Bangladesh Observer reported on 8 August 1979 on their achievement under the headline ‘Rare laurels for brothers’.
According to media reports, both brothers were students of Government Laboratory High School in Dhaka and appeared in the SSC examinations from science group.
There was no such precedent of two siblings achieving such rear feat in the country since 1947, as per the Bangladesh Observer.
837 and 800
Elder brother Abul Mansur obtained 837 out 1,000 marks in 10 subjects to secure first place, while younger Abul Kalam obtained 800 to become the second, with each brother having letter marks or 80 or more in six subjects.
Although elder brother was in the first place in the SSC merit list, the younger brother used to do better in their class examinations, according to Bangladesh Observer.
The brothers had been brilliant students since childhood, regularly holding the top positions in their classes. Abul Mansur stood first in the Junior Scholarship Examination, while Abul Kamal came at fourth.
Family background
Abul Mansur was 16 and Abul Kalam was 15, according to an Ittefaq report. They were from Bakhrabad village under Chandina police station of Cumilla district and resided with their parents at Hatirpool WAPDA staff quarters, according to a report of The Bangladesh Times published on 8 August 1979.
Their father, Abul Hashem Bhuiya, was a director, (equipment and materials) of the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board at the time of their achievement. Their mother had a B.A. and B.Ed. and once was a teacher at Narayanganj Morgan Girls High School.
How much they studied
The elder brother had a particular interest in Physics, while the younger one in Mathematics. Their mother had ensured her sons had all the facilities they needed and had taken special care of their studies. Their father had also arranged a private tutor for his two sons.
According to Bangladesh Observer, their mother said the boys devoted 15 to 16 hours to their studies and had separate reading rooms at home.
Ittefaq, however, reported that they studied two hours in the morning and three hours at night throughout the year. During examinations, they studied longer, but did not remain awake beyond 10:00 pm.