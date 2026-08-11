SSC Result: Registration begins for GPA-5 achievers’ reception
Registration has begun for the Shikho–Prothom Alo GPA-5 Achievers’ Reception, aimed at honoring students who secured GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2026.
The reception will take place in all 64 districts across the country. Students can register through the official website.
Organised by Prothom Alo, with support from ed-tech platform Shikho, the event celebrates academic excellence at the secondary level.
A total of 106,009 students achieved GPA-5 in the SSC and equivalent exams this year. The examinations began on 21 April, with around 1.85 million students participating. The results were published on 10 August.
How to register
Students who have secured GPA-5 in this year's SSC or equivalent exams are invited to register for the nation-wide reception program:
• Online Registration: Visit www.gpa5reception.com to complete the online application.
• QR Code Scan: Alternatively, scan the QR code featured on the official advertisement banner to directly access the portal.
Celebration and Guidance
The reception events will be held across districts, featuring interactive sessions, crests, and inspirational speeches to encourage students as they prepare for higher education and future career paths.
Eligible students are encouraged to register promptly to participate in the celebrations and secure their spot in the upcoming reception event.