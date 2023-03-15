Education

Application for Rajshahi University entry test begins Wednesday

Prothom Alo English Desk

Application for the entry test in first year graduation (honours) courses at Rajshahi University (RU) for the 2022-23 academic session began from Wednesday, reports BSS.

Prodip Kumar Pandey, administrator of Public Relation Office, said the primary application began at 12:00pm on Wednesday and it will continue until 12 midnight of 27 March.

He said there is scope of appearing in the entry test for the second time like the previous year.

The varsity authority has fixed fees worth Taka 55 for each of the primary applications, while Taka 1100 for final application for 'B' (Commerce) unit and Taka 1320 for 'A' (Humanity) and 'C' (Science) units respectively.

Prof Prodip Pandey said admission tests for 'C' (Science) units will be held on May 29, while May 30 and May 31 have been fixed for 'A' (Humanity) and 'B' (Commerce) units. Every day, four tests, from 9 am to 10 am, from 11 am to 12 noon, from 1pm to 2pm and 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

Each of the tests will be 100 marks and there will be 80 multiple choice questions.

He also said detailed information about the admission application and tests remained available on RU admission website.

Read more from Education
Post Comment