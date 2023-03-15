Application for Rajshahi University entry test begins Wednesday

He said there is scope of appearing in the entry test for the second time like the previous year.
The varsity authority has fixed fees worth Taka 55 for each of the primary applications, while Taka 1100 for final application for 'B' (Commerce) unit and Taka 1320 for 'A' (Humanity) and 'C' (Science) units respectively.
Prof Prodip Pandey said admission tests for 'C' (Science) units will be held on May 29, while May 30 and May 31 have been fixed for 'A' (Humanity) and 'B' (Commerce) units. Every day, four tests, from 9 am to 10 am, from 11 am to 12 noon, from 1pm to 2pm and 3.30pm to 4.30pm.
Each of the tests will be 100 marks and there will be 80 multiple choice questions.
He also said detailed information about the admission application and tests remained available on RU admission website.