HSC supplementary exams: Allegations of extra fees for form submission

The process of filling in forms for supplementary examinations of candidates, who failed in a maximum of two subjects (excluding the fourth subject) in this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, is currently under way.

However, allegations have emerged that candidates are being charged extra fees in the name of form submission.

In this situation, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee has said that no candidate may be charged any additional fee for filling in examination forms.

If this instruction is not followed, legal action will be taken against the heads of the institutions concerned and the institutions themselves. The committee issued this warning in a notice dated 5 November.