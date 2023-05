All education boards have postponed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exam of Monday due to the super cyclonic storm, Mocha.

A press release from the inter-education board coordination committee said the examination of Monday, 15 May, under Chattogram, Cumilla, Barishal, Jashore, Madrasa and Technical education boards was postponed.

The schedule of the postponed exam will be announced later. However, the exam of Tuesday, 16 May, will be held as per the scheduled time.