DBH Finance PLC, the largest home loan provider of the country, has moved forward to support the initiative of BRAC University James P. Grant School of Public Health (BracU JPGSPH) for developing trained midwives through the Development Midwifery Project (DMP), said a press release.

Bangladesh made a commitment to reduce the preventable child and maternal deaths by 2030 and skilled midwives are essential to attain that goal.