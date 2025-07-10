SSC results: 3,614 get GPA-5

A total of 3,614 students obtained GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2025 from Sylhet board.

Of them, 1,791 were male students and 1,823 were female, according to the website of the education boards.

The pass rate from the board is 68.57 per cent.

A total of 102,219 students appeared in this year’s SSC and equivalent exams from Sylhet Board.

Of them, 41,803 were male and 60,416 were female.