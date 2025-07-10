Sylhet Board
SSC results: 3,614 get GPA-5
A total of 3,614 students obtained GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2025 from Sylhet board.
Of them, 1,791 were male students and 1,823 were female, according to the website of the education boards.
The pass rate from the board is 68.57 per cent.
A total of 102,219 students appeared in this year’s SSC and equivalent exams from Sylhet Board.
Of them, 41,803 were male and 60,416 were female.
Of the examinees from the board, 70,091 students passed the exam including 28,683 male and 41,408 female students, according to the Sylhet Education Board.
Earlier, the results were published around 2:00 pm today, Thursday.
Overall, the pass rate and students who obtained GPA-5 have decreased this year in the country.
A total of 139,032 students obtained GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2025. The average passing rate in this year is 68.45 per cent.