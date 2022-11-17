'Have at least one Bangladeshi university among the Global Top 100 by 2041’

Did the model work? Yes. It did well on the US and European economies. And yes, it did well on the Eastern Asian economies after WW2, starting from Japan, then the Four Tigers (South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore), and later China.

To grow their economies, they all have something in common. For Money, they borrow initially. For Technology, they buy or copy initially and even currently. For People, ah, this is the key ingredient. They get their people from their quality education. So they have all the three factors in place – money, technology and people. And their economies take off.

Economists have called their economic performances miracles. But, there are no miracles. There are no good lucks. There are only commitment and hard work. And there is a macroeconomic model that makes sense.

There is one more factor -- that’s the market. Initially, Japan and the Four Tigers use America as their markets. Later, China uses America and the rest of world as its market.

Is it possible that Bangladeshi economy 20 years later can be five times as big as it is today?

Perhaps it’ll be easier to understand with a case.

"I met a Mr. Wang in China over 10 years ago. He moved from his hometown to the city of Shenzhen to work for a company assembling iPhones for Apple. He used to make less than US$100 a month in today’s value, in his hometown. Immediately after he got the iPhone assembly job, he made US$500 a month in today’s value. That is a five-time increase in income almost overnight. Mr. Wang today makes about US$2,000 a month. His income has increased more than 20 times in slightly over 10 years." BRAC VC mentioned.

The company that Mr. Wang works for is a Taiwanese company that employs a total of 1.3 million workers in the China. There may be 1.3 million stories similar to that of Mr. Wang.

"So, if we can duplicate a journey similar to that of Mr. Wang for Bangladeshis, then it may be possible that Bangladeshi economy can grow five times in 20 years," he added.

The professor said, however, there is a challenge. Remember the three factors for economic growth: "Money – we can borrow, so no problem; Technology – we can copy, so no problem; but People – I’m not sure. Our education system has not delivered what East Asian countries’ education did when they were at our economic state. Unless, starting from now on, we put education at the top of the national agenda. I shall come back to it later."