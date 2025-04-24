KUET pro-VC claims he did not resign

Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) pro-vice chancellor (pro-VC) Sheikh Shariful Alam has said that he did not resign.

Rather, he wrote to the education adviser to refrain from taking any decision to exempt him from the duty and demanding further investigation into the matter.

Sheikh Shariful Alam disclosed this following several media reports that KUET vice chancellor and pro-vice chancellor resigned.

Prothom Alo tried to contact vice chancellor (VC) Muhammad Masud for his comment in this regard.

Meanwhile, an education ministry official told Prothom Alo on Thursday that the process to remove the KUET VC and pro-VC is underway.