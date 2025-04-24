KUET pro-VC claims he did not resign
Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) pro-vice chancellor (pro-VC) Sheikh Shariful Alam has said that he did not resign.
Rather, he wrote to the education adviser to refrain from taking any decision to exempt him from the duty and demanding further investigation into the matter.
Sheikh Shariful Alam disclosed this following several media reports that KUET vice chancellor and pro-vice chancellor resigned.
Prothom Alo tried to contact vice chancellor (VC) Muhammad Masud for his comment in this regard.
Meanwhile, an education ministry official told Prothom Alo on Thursday that the process to remove the KUET VC and pro-VC is underway.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, KUET pro-VC Sheikh Shariful Alam said, “I have seen media reports that KUET VC and pro-VC have been exempted from their duties and professor Harun Ar Rashid has been given the charge of acting VC. However, we are yet to get any mail regarding this and I haven’t resigned from my post either.”
He further said, “I didn’t have the phone number of the education adviser. So I have sent a letter to him through a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC). In the letter I requested him to refrain from taking the decision to remove me from the post and to take action on the basis of further investigations over the matter.”
Prothom Alo has obtained a copy of the letter he sent to the education adviser. In the letter, he claimed the VC did not help him in any administrative and financial works. Later, through some policy amendments, the university syndicate further shrank the jurisdiction of the pro-VC. After that the post of pro-VC was turned into a ceremonial post.
Sheikh Shariful Alam further wrote in the letter, “I am yet to learn about my mistakes and I was not given any chance to defend myself which is very unfortunate. Not giving me any chance to defend myself and taking the decision to exempt me from my duty without investigation would convey a wrong message.”
Earlier, a press release published by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in the wake of the situation at the KUET, initiative has been taken to exempt the KUET VC and pro-VC from their posts to resume academic activities as soon as possible.
It further states, a search committee would be formed on an emergency basis for new recruitment to these two posts and for this interim period, one of the senior-most professors will be appointed as the acting VC.
Meanwhile, the students who were on a hunger strike demanding resignation of the KUET VC, Muhammad Masud, called off their strike after nearly 58 hours.
The protesting students ended the hunger strike by drinking juice offered by University Grants Commission (UGC) member professor Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan around 1:00 am on Thursday.