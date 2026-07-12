Girls outnumber boys among primary scholarship recipients

A total of 79,246 students have been awarded Primary Scholarships this year, with girls accounting for 54.71 per cent of the recipients and boys 45.29 per cent.

Of the successful candidates, 32,965 have received Talentpool Scholarships (merit scholarships), while 46,281 have been awarded General Scholarships.

The results of the 2025 Primary Scholarship Examination were published today, Sunday.

Minister for Education and for Primary and Mass Education, ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon unveiled the results at a press conference held at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital.