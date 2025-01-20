Medical admission postponed for candidates passed under quota, docs to be scrutinised
The documents of children of freedom fighters and underprivileged communities who passed the MBBS admission test under quota facilities for the 2024-25 education session will be scrutinised.
If any of their information are found to be incorrect, their primary selection will be cancelled, the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) said on Monday.
The admission procedure for the 193 students passed under the quota facilities will remain postponed until the completion of this scrutiny. However, the activities will continue for all other candidates.
As per the provisions, there is a 5 per cent quota for the children of freedom fighters, martyred freedom fighters and Birangonas (war heroines). Besides, there is a 5 per cent reservation for the underprivileged communities.
The MBBS admission test results were published on Sunday.
But the students of several medical colleges, including the Dhaka Medical College, and university students have been staging demonstrations for the last two days, demanding republishing the results, scrapping the MBBS admission test results published on Sunday, and to do away with the quota system in the medical admission test.
They submitted a memo for Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus around 3:00 pm today, Monday. They demanded the medical admission test results to be cancelled by 8:00 pm today and republish it.
In this context, a notification of DGME today said their policy states that the documents of candidates passed under the quota facilities for the freedom fighters, martyred freedom fighters, war heroines and underprivileged communities will be scrutinised by the by the central admission committee and the admission process, subject to permission, will have to be completed.
The candidates passed under the quota facilities for the underprivileged communities have been asked to remain present at the DGME with necessary documents on 23 and 26 January.
Besides, the candidates passed under the quota facilities for the freedom fighters, martyred freedom fighters, and war heroines have been asked to show their documents at the DGME on 27, 28 and 29 January.
DGME’s additional director general (medical education) Professor Rubina Yasmin told Prothom Alo the policy states about a 5 per cent quota for the children of freedom fighters, martyred freedom fighters, and war heroines. There will be none under this quota if the government takes a decision that this quota will no longer be in place.
She further said, if the government decides to retain the quota, then the children of freedom fighters, martyred freedom fighters, and war heroines with valid documents will be selected. The remaining seats will be filled from the merit list.