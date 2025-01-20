Medical admission postponed for candidates passed under quota, docs to be scrutinised

In this context, a notification of DGME today said their policy states that the documents of candidates passed under the quota facilities for the freedom fighters, martyred freedom fighters, war heroines and underprivileged communities will be scrutinised by the by the central admission committee and the admission process, subject to permission, will have to be completed.

The candidates passed under the quota facilities for the underprivileged communities have been asked to remain present at the DGME with necessary documents on 23 and 26 January.

Besides, the candidates passed under the quota facilities for the freedom fighters, martyred freedom fighters, and war heroines have been asked to show their documents at the DGME on 27, 28 and 29 January.