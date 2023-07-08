Schools-colleges reopening Sunday, five guidelines for dengue prevention

Dengue fever is growing more and more predominant throughout the country. Meanwhile, all educational institutes of the country are reopening tomorrow, Sunday (9 July), following the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. Regular classes will begin at primary and secondary schools of the capital from Sunday morning.
Educational institutions have remained closed since last 25 June. If there was no cleaning of the premises during the holidays, there’s a risk of dengue-carrying Aedes mosquito breeding inside the schools.
Meanwhile, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has issued a five-point guideline including keeping all educational institutions clean to prevent dengue. An order has also been issued with the guidelines.
The education department has sent the order to all the heads of public and private educational institutions as well as field-level education officers. DSHE has requested everyone to follow the guidelines.
The DSHE guidelines stated that there haa been a dengue outbreak in Dhaka city as well as different parts of the country recently. Many people have been contracted dengue and many others are at risk. Dengue can be prevented by taking precautionary measures. Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease spread by Aedes mosquitos.
Spots in the playgrounds and buildings of educational institutions where water gathers as well as the water accumulated in the flower pots are ideal breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitos. Under these circumstances, all the educational institutes of the country have been asked to follow certain guidelines when they reopen after Eid-ul-Azha.
Five-point guideline
The five-point guideline sent to all the educational institutes under DSHE’s order is
1. The playgrounds and buildings have to be regularly cleaned.
2. Water accumulated in the field or inside the building has to be cleared out quickly.
3. Flower pots have to be cleaned on a regular basis.
4. It has to be ensured that water don’t accumulate in the breeding spots of Aedes mosquito.
5. Concerned authorities and the teachers will inform students daily of the ways to prevent dengue.