Schools-colleges reopening Sunday, five guidelines for dengue prevention

Dengue fever is growing more and more predominant throughout the country. Meanwhile, all educational institutes of the country are reopening tomorrow, Sunday (9 July), following the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. Regular classes will begin at primary and secondary schools of the capital from Sunday morning.

Educational institutions have remained closed since last 25 June. If there was no cleaning of the premises during the holidays, there’s a risk of dengue-carrying Aedes mosquito breeding inside the schools.