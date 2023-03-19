Ostad on a mission to help you develop skills through live learning

There are lots of online learning platforms, in particular, skill development platforms, available in Bangladesh and elsewhere in the world. People purchase online courses frequently to hone their skills, but, as various data show, one in 10 people purchasing an online course on skill development finishes it.

A handful of people notice this gap between online course purchase and completion, let alone work on how to fill this gap. But, five newly-graduates from Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (KUET) are among them who noticed there is a severe problem in the way people develop skills in Bangladesh.

They all stayed together in Room 312 of Khan Jahan Ali Hall at KUET before they started working on how to fill this gap and the idea of Ostad, a skill development platform, was born.