183,578 GPA-5 in SSC, equivalent examinations

Total 183,578 students got GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2023. The average passing rate in this year is 80.39 per cent.

Around 10:30 this morning the results were published simultaneously at the educational institutes as well as online. Later, education minister Dipu Moni revealed the detailed results at a press briefing at International Mother’s Language Institute in the city around 11:00am.