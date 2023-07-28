183,578 GPA-5 in SSC, equivalent examinations

Total 183,578 students got GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2023. The average passing rate in this year is 80.39 per cent.
Around 10:30 this morning the results were published simultaneously at the educational institutes as well as online. Later, education minister Dipu Moni revealed the detailed results at a press briefing at International Mother’s Language Institute in the city around 11:00am.
Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina published results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations pressing a button. The prime minister officially inaugurated the result announcement programme at the Ganabhaban today, Friday at 9:00am.
Education minister Dipu Moni, deputy minister of education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and the education board chairmans were also present at the time.
The results have never been published on a Friday in recent history. Meanwhile, Awami League along with their allied organisations has organised a rally in the capital today. On the other hand, BNP too has a grand rally scheduled in the capital today. Some are also speculating clashes in this concern.
However Tapan Kumar Sarkar, president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee as well as chairman of the Dhaka Education Board told Prothom Alo that students can collect results through SMS and the website.
The result sheet can be downloaded by submitting the roll and registration numbers, clicking on to this website, http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd/.
The SSC and equivalent examinations started on 30 April. There were over two million candidates under nine education boards, the madrasah board and the technical education board.