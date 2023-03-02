How to get corrected primary scholarship exam results

According to sources, the error occurred because of negligence of the Directorate of Primary Education team that were tasked with preparing the results. For this anger and frustration mounted among thousands of students and guardian due to such ‘irresponsible activity’ of the primary education directorate.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, a DPE official said problem occurred while preparing the results of the primary scholarship examinations like that of the results of the primary education completion (PEC) examinations that had not been held for the past three years.

Results of the PEC exams were released based on upazila. This upazila-based data was used to prepare the results of the primary scholarship examinations and in this process error occurred in the code number of the students’ answer scripts.

Two students from two upazilas of Jhenaidah and Sunamganj, for example, had a similar code, but when the data on results were processed centrally, error appeared due to same code number. Since two students had same code number, one of them who was not supposed to get the scholarship might get enlisted for it, and the reverse also happened.

Even students who did not take the test after registration also received the scholarship.